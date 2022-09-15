Ryanair's O'Leary in negotiations to remain CEO until 2028
Sep. 15, 2022 6:04 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), RYAOFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ryanair's (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) Michael O'Leary is in talks to remain CEO until 2028.
- Speaking to journalists on Thursday, O'Leary told he is negotiating a new contract that could keep him at the airline until 2028 and hopes to sign the new contract by March, subject to agreement on terms.
- The executive's current contract is due to expire at the end of July 2024.
- On Wednesday, shares of the Irish low-cost carrier fell amid a downgraded by Stifel.
- On the traffic front, Ryanair (RYAAY) recorded all-time high with August traffic reaching 16.9M passengers
