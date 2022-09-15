Boqii ADS GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $47.03M
Sep. 15, 2022 6:10 AM ETBoqii Holding Limited (BQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Boqii ADS press release (NYSE:BQ): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $47.03M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- EBITDA was a loss of RMB9.0 million (|$1.3 million), representing a decrease of 74.6% from a loss of RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Total GMV was RMB731.5 million ($109.2 million), compared to RMB792.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Active buyers were 1.8 million, representing an increase of 11.4% from 1.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022
Comments