UCLOUDLINK receives Nasdaq non compliance notification over minimum bid price requirement
Sep. 15, 2022 6:20 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- UCLOUDLINK GROUP (NASDAQ:UCL) has received Nasdaq notification dated September 12, 2022 indicating the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid requirement.
- The company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 13, 2023, to regain compliance.
- In the event the company does not regain compliance by March 13, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
- The company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed compliance period.
