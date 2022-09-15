UCLOUDLINK receives Nasdaq non compliance notification over minimum bid price requirement

Sep. 15, 2022 6:20 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • UCLOUDLINK GROUP (NASDAQ:UCL) has received Nasdaq notification dated September 12, 2022 indicating the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid requirement.
  • The company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 13, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • In the event the company does not regain compliance by March 13, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
  • The company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed compliance period.

