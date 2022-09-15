Trouble is brewing in the investment banking sector as clients stay wary about the current economic environment. An aggressive Fed and the potential for a recession is weighing on corporate dealmaking, while soaring inflation continues to dim the outlook. IPOs have also hit the brakes this year as the market recorded its worst first half to a year since 1970.

Storm clouds: JPMorgan's (JPM) revenue from underwriting debt and equity and advising on deals could drop 45%-50% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to President and COO Daniel Pinto. That compares to the $3.3B in revenue the division achieved in Q3 2021, but was eventually followed by a 44% plunge in the first six months of 2022. The estimates are notable as banks are heading into the coming earnings season next month, with JPMorgan (JPM) announcing its quarterly results on Oct. 14.

Some fear that the forecast could trigger a series of layoffs, similar to the ones recently reported at Goldman Sachs (GS), but Pinto said the bank will take a measured response. "You need to be very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," he told the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York. "The banking business has a big component of variable compensation, so therefore you can adjust not just letting people go, you can adjust by reducing comp."

Not all doom and gloom: JPMorgan (JPM) sees markets revenue (the money it makes from trading) increasing by 5% in the third quarter - from a record of $6.3B notched a year ago - as robust fixed income activity offsets any weakness in equities.

