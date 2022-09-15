Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) expects delayed delivery of some of its Pratt & Whitney commercial engines as the aerospace company grapples with parts and labor shortages.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference, CEO Greg Hayes said: "The company will mostly make up for lost engine deliveries by the end of 2022, but some "may drag into the first quarter."

The aerospace supply chain has been hit with acute labor shortages that has hurt Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and rival Boeing's (BA) efforts to ramp up jet production to address a surge in travel. Engine makers, particularly, have been struggling with a shortage of structural castings.

Hayes sees Boeing 737 production at about 31 jets a month by the end of 2022 and at about two a month for Boeing 787. Raytheon (RTX) serves as a major parts partner for both programs.

"We think 737s will be back somewhere around 42 to 48 and 787 back to probably 7 a month" in 2025, Hayes projects.

The executive also differed with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury on 2025 production rates, adding that "we think that Airbus by 2025 will be at rate 65. And Guil might say rate 75, but we think rate 65 is doable."

Pratt & Whitney engines power all of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A220 jets and nearly half of its A320neo aircraft.