China's Qutoutiao gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq
Sep. 15, 2022 6:25 AM ETQutoutiao Inc. (QTT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) received a notice from Nasdaq for not being compliance with rule of minimum US$15M in market value of publicly held shares for continued listing on the exchange.
- The Shanghai-based company has 180 calendar days or until March 13, 2023 to regain compliance for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
- Qutoutiao said in a Sept. 15 press release that its management is looking into various options available to regain compliance and may also consider applying to transfer the American depositary shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
