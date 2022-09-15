China's Qutoutiao gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq

  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) received a notice from Nasdaq for not being compliance with rule of minimum US$15M in market value of publicly held shares for continued listing on the exchange.
  • The Shanghai-based company has 180 calendar days or until March 13, 2023 to regain compliance for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
  • Qutoutiao said in a Sept. 15 press release that its management is looking into various options available to regain compliance and may also consider applying to transfer the American depositary shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

