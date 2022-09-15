S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones futures bounce around ahead of retail sales

Stock index futures are moving down a little bit in choppy trading Thursday as investors await the last of three big economic indicators out this week when retail sales arrive.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.1% are in the green.

Investors "need to get more bullish in order to sustain an equity rally," BofA's Stephen Suttmeier said. "The net long position in S&P 500 futures and sentiment readings from AAII Bulls, AAII Bears and Farrell Sentiment must improve from oversold contrarian bullish extremes. We address each of these indicators and the signals needed for bullish confirmation below."

Rates are higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 3 basis points to 3.45%. The 2-year yield is up 4 basis points to 3.83%.

August retail sales numbers arrive before the bell. Economists predict a rise of 0.2%, with core sales up 0.1%.

"On the negative side, employee real earnings are catastrophically negative," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "On the positive side, consumer balance sheets are unusually strong, earnings data does not capture modern ways of making money (TikTok influencers, etc.), homeowners have a lower cost of living and thus greater spending power than consumer prices suggest, and parts of the economy have much lower inflation than the headline numbers."

At the same time the Philly Fed Index is out, with the forecast for a fall to 2.8. Initial jobless claims are seen rising slightly to 226%, while August industrial production is expected to have risen 0.1%.

Crypto will also be closely watched as The Merge arrives for Ethereum.