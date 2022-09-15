Mytheresa - ADS GAAP EPS of €0.02, revenue of €174.8M

Sep. 15, 2022 6:40 AM ETMYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Mytheresa - ADS press release (NYSE:MYTE): GAAP EPS of €0.02.
  • Revenue of €174.8M (+7.6% Y/Y).
  • GMV growth of 18.2% year-over-year to €196.7 million, compared to €166.4 million in the prior year period
  • Gross Profit growth of 22.4%. Increase of 650 basis points in gross profit margin to 54.2% compared to 47.7% in the prior year period, driven by an increase in sales from CPM generating 100% gross margin
  • Adjusted EBITDA growth of 22.7% to €13.8 million and increase in adjusted EBITDA margin of 100 basis points to 7.9% compared to the previous quarter
  • Adjusted operating income margin of 6.5%, compared to 5.6% in the prior year period
  • Adjusted net income margin of 6.7%, compared to 4.7% in the prior year period
  • Outlook: For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, we expect:
  • For the medium-term we confirm our targets of annual GMV Growth of 22% to 25% as well as a slightly increasing Adjusted EBITDA margin around 9% to 10%.
  • GMV in the range of €865 million to €910 million, representing a 16% to 22% growth
  • Net Sales of €755 million to €800 million, representing 10% to 16% growth
  • Gross profit at €410 million to €435 million, representing a 16% to 22% growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €68 million to €76 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% to 9.5%

