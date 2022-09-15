Merck, Qurient team up to evaluate Keytruda/Q901 combo for solid tumors

Sep. 15, 2022 6:54 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • South Korea's Qurient signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to study Q901 in combination with the Kenilworth, N.J.-based company's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
  • Terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
  • Qurient will conduct a phase 1/2 study in the U.S. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Q901 in combination with Keytruda to treat selected advanced solid tumors, Qurient said in a Sept. 14 press release.
  • "Q901 shows very effective tumor growth inhibition through cell cycle regulation and triggers genomic instability, which may set synthetic lethality for anti-PD-1 therapy," said Qurient CEO Kiyean Nam.

