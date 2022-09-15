China Yuchai wins order for 100 heavy-duty truck engines from Jianghuai
Sep. 15, 2022 6:53 AM ETChina Yuchai International Limited (CYD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) said that it won an order for 100 heavy-duty truck engines from Jianghuai Heavy Duty Truck.
- The large order is mainly for Yuchai's YCK08 and YCK11 engines to power JAC HD Truck's 8×4 heavy-duty trucks and dump trucks as well as JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers.
- Additionally, Yuchai's YCK11 and YCK12 engines will also power JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers.
- The vehicles are expected to be deployed in Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and Hebei Provinces, and other key domestic logistics areas.
The partnership with JAC HD Truck has a long history and now is extending to National VI-compliant models YCS04, YCK05, YCS06, YCK08, YCK11 and YCK12 diesel engines.
