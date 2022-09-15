to distributors and retailers improves, and as the Company benefits from new distribution agreements and product innovations. The Company does not expect to achieve its financial target of net revenue growth for the Flow brand of 45% to 55% in the second half of FY 2022 as compared to the second half of FY 2021. Flow now expects net revenue growth for the Flow brand of 35% to 45% for the second half of FY 2022 as compared to the second half of FY 2021.

Flow plans to maintain the significant improvements it has implemented across its cost structure and management believes that further improvements to profitability will continue. The Company is maintaining its target of 45% to 50% EBITDA improvement and improved capital efficiency for FY 2022 as compared to the prior year.