STrimble's CFharvest selected by Sydved to digitalize its forestry harvesting operations
Sep. 15, 2022 7:06 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- One of the largest forest companies in Sweden, Sydved has selected Trimble's (NASDAQ:TRMB) CFHarvest to manage and increase the productivity, efficiency and sustainability of its forestry harvesting operations.
- Sydved is the first Swedish forest company to implement CFHarvest.
- CFHarvest is a forest harvesting management and tracking system that provides real-time visibility of harvested volumes and location of wood and can support the reduction of emissions from forestry operations.
- It is a web-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to also manage silvicultural operations and forestry services.
"Supporting Sydved's efforts to increase efficiency and drive sustainability in its operations is paramount. With CFHarvest, Sydved will have the benefit of seeing operational data in real time. Managers can plan, schedule and execute harvesting decisions based on real-time field data. The solution also optimizes cutting instructions to improve value recovery, whether logs or pulpwood. The real-time visibility of harvest operations improves forest-to-mill logistics, which can result in reducing carbon emissions intensity," said Kevin Toohill, general manager of Trimble Forestry.
