Sylvamo to acquire Stora Enso uncoated freesheet paper mill in Sweden for $150M
Sep. 15, 2022 7:14 AM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) to acquire Stora Enso’s uncoated freesheet paper mill in Nymolla, Sweden, for €150M (~$150M) expected to be funded in cash.
- The integrated mill has two pulp lines and the capacity to produce approximately 500K short tons of uncoated freesheet on two paper machines.
- The mill produces several brands, including Multicopy, and paper used for office printing, business forms, digital printing, offset for printing books and much more.
- The move complements Sylvamo’s purpose to produce paper in the most responsible and sustainable ways.
- The low-cost mill generates 85% of its energy needs from carbon-neutral, renewable biomass residuals.
- The deal is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2023.
