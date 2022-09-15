Sylvamo to acquire Stora Enso uncoated freesheet paper mill in Sweden for $150M

Sep. 15, 2022 7:14 AM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal

  • Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) to acquire Stora Enso’s uncoated freesheet paper mill in Nymolla, Sweden, for €150M (~$150M) expected to be funded in cash.
  • The integrated mill has two pulp lines and the capacity to produce approximately 500K short tons of uncoated freesheet on two paper machines.
  • The mill produces several brands, including Multicopy, and paper used for office printing, business forms, digital printing, offset for printing books and much more.
  • The move complements Sylvamo’s purpose to produce paper in the most responsible and sustainable ways.
  • The low-cost mill generates 85% of its energy needs from carbon-neutral, renewable biomass residuals.
  • The deal is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.