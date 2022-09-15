Deckers Outdoor named ‘Best Idea’ at Wedbush

Sep. 15, 2022 7:20 AM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) rose sharply in Thursday’s premarket trading after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and hiked its price target by over 20%.

“Amidst an extremely challenging retail environment, DECK was a standout last EPS season as one of the only companies in our coverage to actually raise guidance. The rapidly-growing Hoka brand remains one of the most compelling, high-momentum growth stories in our space, while we've become more comfortable with the direction of the UGG brand,” the note explained. Given the combination of top-line growth, strong margins, and a fortress balance sheet, we think that this high-quality name is poised to be a continued outperformer.”

Distribution deals for the Hoka brand at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker are also expected to aid growth for the brand.

Alongside the upgrade to a Buy-equivalent rating, Wedbush added the name to its “Best Idea” list and raised its price target from $320 to $410.

Read more on Jefferies' contrastingly cautious view of the stock.

Comments

