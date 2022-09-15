Wabtec secures order to supply Panama’s Metrolink System with leading-edge platform screen doors
Sep. 15, 2022 7:23 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) wins an order to supply 300 half-height platform screen doors across Metro de Panama’s L3 monorail stations being built by Hitachi Rail, as part of the Grupo de Empresas Sunrise Monorail.
- The order is part of a project creating an entirely new 25km monorail line, served by 28 six-car trains (168 cars), along with the signaling, telecommunication and power systems.
- It marks the company’s first project in Central America.
- “As a pioneer in platform screen doors with multiple successful projects to our name, Wabtec is the natural choice for half-height gates for metro applications. Having worked with Wabtec on a successful project to install half height platform screen doors on the Copenhagen metro, Denmark, the team at Hitachi knew our proven capabilities in this area. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers on the Panama metrolink, and in creating more reliable, secure, and robust metro networks the world over.” said Wabtec Transit President Lilian Leroux
