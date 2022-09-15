Nabriva Therapeutics to effect 1-for-25 reverse stock split
Sep. 15, 2022 7:25 AM ETNabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is set to effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split, effective for trading purposes on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Sep. 16.
- The company's shareholders approved the stock split at the annual general meeting of the shareholders on Aug. 11.
- The split is still subject to and conditional upon the board determining that the action is necessary for compliance with the minimum $1.00 per share requirement of Nasdaq.
- The shares will continue to trade on the stock exchange under the symbol NBRV.
- The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding ordinary shares to ~2.8M from ~69.7M and reduce the number of authorized ordinary shares to 12M from 300M.
- NBRV shares were trading +63.24% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
