CSX taps former Ford executive Joseph Hinrichs as new CEO
Sep. 15, 2022 7:26 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares popped 5% pre-market on Thursday after the transportation supplier appointed seasoned executive Joseph Hinrichs as its new president and CEO, effective Sep 26, 2022.
- Hinrichs holds over 30 years of experience in the global automotive, manufacturing, and energy sectors, having served as president for Ford (F) automotive business most recently.
- He succeeds James Foote, who will retire on Sep 26, but will continue as an advisor through March 31, 2023 to facilitate a seamless leadership transition.
