CSX taps former Ford executive Joseph Hinrichs as new CEO

Sep. 15, 2022 7:26 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments

CSX Transportation coal train

6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares popped 5% pre-market on Thursday after the transportation supplier appointed seasoned executive Joseph Hinrichs as its new president and CEO, effective Sep 26, 2022.
  • Hinrichs holds over 30 years of experience in the global automotive, manufacturing, and energy sectors, having served as president for Ford (F) automotive business most recently.
  • He succeeds James Foote, who will retire on Sep 26, but will continue as an advisor through March 31, 2023 to facilitate a seamless leadership transition.
 

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.