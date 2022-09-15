Alnylam/Regeneron say early-stage data support Phase 2 trial for NASH therapy

Alnylam (ALNY) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced Thursday that early Phase 1 data for ALN-HSD, an experimental therapy for liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), supported their plans to begin a Phase 2 trial for the candidate later this year.

The companies have completed the Part A of the Phase 1 study, which involved healthy adult volunteers.

In Part B of the trial involving adult NASH patients, the first two cohorts have completed at least six months on the study. The remaining cohorts are under investigation for a lower dose or a later biopsy time point.

The companies said that in the trial, the main goal of which was the frequency of adverse events, ALN-HSD demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile so far.

In 44 healthy adults who received the therapy, five patients reported the commonest treatment-emergent adverse event of mild injection site reaction. There were no treatment-related serious adverse events.

In the first two Part B cohorts, the patients who received ALN-HSD (N=20) were found to have a more robust target knockdown, lower liver enzymes, and biopsy-derived nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Activity Score compared to those who received placebo (N=4).

ALN-HSD is a subcutaneously delivered RNAi therapeutic developed under a collaboration ALNY and REGN announced in 2018 to identify treatments for NASH and related disorders.

