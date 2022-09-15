Wynn Resorts is “one of the more compelling stories in gaming”, Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken said in resuming coverage of the stock at a Buy-equivalent rating.

Chaiken explained that positive trends in Las Vegas, a suspected recovery in Macau, and an attractive valuation motivate his positive rating.

“While the Macau recovery timeline is opaque, we don’t think you are paying for that optionality,” he added. “We see valuation support at $55/share (or down ~10%) a level we think implies zero value for Macau and zero value for sports betting. On the upside, we think WYNN is a $117 stock.”

As such, Chaiken bet on the upside in assigning $117 price target to the stock alongside an “Outperform” rating. He added that a "blue sky scenario" could send shares as high as $167. Shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) rose 2.64% in premarket trading on Thursday.

