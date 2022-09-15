Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said its pentavalent meningococcal vaccine (MenABCWY) was as good as its own meningococcal disease vaccine Trumenba and GSK's (NYSE:GSK) Menveo, meeting the main and secondary goal of a phase 3 trial in healthy people aged 10 years to 25 years.

Meningococcal disease is any illness which is caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. These illnesses are often severe and can be deadly and include infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and blood, according to the U.S. CDC.

Pfizer said in Sept. 15 press release that currently, MenACWY and MenB vaccines are licensed separately, and no single vaccine is available to help protect against the five serogroups which cause the majority of invasive meningococcal disease — serogroups A, B, C, W and Y.

Trumenba is approved for meningitis B, while Menveo is for MenACWY.

In the trial people received either two doses of MenABCWY or licensed vaccines (two doses of Trumenba + one dose of Menveo).

Data showed non-inferiority for all five serogroups after two doses of MenABCWY, compared to two doses of Trumenba and one dose of Menveo, the company noted.

In addition, Pfizer said that a single dose of MenABCWY met the non-inferiority criteria for serogroups A, C, W and Y compared to one dose of Menveo.

In people who had not previously received a meningococcal vaccine, the proportion of people with ≥4-fold increases in immune responses was seen to be higher after either one or two doses of MenABCWY for serogroups A, C, W and Y compared to one dose of Menveo, the company added.

Pfizer noted that the proportion of people with ≥4-fold increases in immune responses was also seen to be higher against all four serogroup B strains following two doses of MenABCWY compared to two doses of Trumenba.

MenABCWY was well-tolerated and had a safety profile consistent with licensed vaccines, according to the company.

Pfizer plans to file a biologics license application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Q4 2022 seeking approval of the vaccine.

If approved, MenABCWY could help simplify the meningococcal vaccination schedule and provide the broadest serogroup coverage of any meningococcal vaccine, the company noted.

