H&M shares slip after reporting weak summer sales
Sep. 15, 2022 7:47 AM ETH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY), HMRZFBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor
Swedish retailer H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) slid on Thursday after posting lighter than anticipated sales for the third quarter.
Net sales increased 3% in the August-ended period as compared to the prior year, owing to a “weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group’s major markets,” the company said.
While an improvement into the close of the quarter and a “better start for the autumn collections” were cited as reasons for optimism, Stockholm-listed shares fell about 2% in afternoon trading.
The results contrasted sharply with the report from the Spanish parent of Zara, Industria de Diseño Textil (Inditex), on Wednesday.
