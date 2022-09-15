H&M shares slip after reporting weak summer sales

Sep. 15, 2022 7:47 AM ETH & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY), HMRZFBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

H&M shop front, Bucharest

Liz Leyden/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Swedish retailer H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) slid on Thursday after posting lighter than anticipated sales for the third quarter.

Net sales increased 3% in the August-ended period as compared to the prior year, owing to a “weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group’s major markets,” the company said.

While an improvement into the close of the quarter and a “better start for the autumn collections” were cited as reasons for optimism, Stockholm-listed shares fell about 2% in afternoon trading.

The results contrasted sharply with the report from the Spanish parent of Zara, Industria de Diseño Textil (Inditex), on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.