CI Financial assets totaled C$345.9B in August, down 0.8% from July
Sep. 15, 2022 7:47 AM ETCI Financial Corp. (CIXX), CIFAF, CIX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian-based asset manager CI Financial's (NYSE:CIXX) preliminary total assets of C$345.9B in August slipped from C$348.5B in July, but remains elevated from C$313.5B in August 2021.
- Assets under management for August was C$119.0B vs. C$121.4B in the prior month and C$142.9B in the year-ago period.
- Canada wealth management assets totaled C$76.6B in August, compared with C$77.4B in July and C$78.4B in August of last year.
- And U.S. wealth management assets were C$150.4B in August, compared with C$149.7B in July, though higher from C$92.1B in August a year ago.
- Previously, (Aug 15) CI Financial total assets climb to $269.5B in July.
