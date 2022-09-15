Tesla reportedly looking at China strategy reshuffle
Sep. 15, 2022 7:50 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is looking at reshuffling its store strategy in China, according to Reuters citing two unnamed sources.
- The shift would see the U.S. electric automaker close some showrooms in expensive locations and focus on lower-cost stores in suburban areas. Tesla (TSLA) has not confirmed these plans yet, but the company has seen strong sales in China, its second-largest market. Sales nearly tripled in August 2022 from a month ago to 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles delivered in the month.
- The change in strategy will also see Tesla expand its repair services and bring in more technicians and service staff in China. Elon Musk has previously said on Twitter that "advancing Tesla service to make it awesome" is a top priority.
- The automaker's China job site has more than 300 service positions open according to Reuters. Tesla currently has more than 200 stores across China but more than half do not offer repair services because of the limited space available in high-rent locations such as Beijing and Shanghai.
- TSLA shares were marginally up in premarket hours
- On Wednesday, German news portal RBB24 reported that a vote on the expansion of Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany has been delayed
Comments (10)