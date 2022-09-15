FTC Solar gains on announcing agreement with Primoris

Sep. 15, 2022 7:51 AM ETFTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Primoris Renewable Energy selects FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to supply at least 500 megawatts of its solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S.
  • Primoris is expected to utilize FTC Solar’s new and differentiated Pioneer 1P tracker technology on multiple projects to optimize performance while reducing capital and labor costs.
  • "We are honored to be selected by Primoris, a leading solar EPC, to further strengthen our relationship and supply a number of future projects including with our latest tracker technology, Pioneer. By selecting Pioneer, Primoris is receiving a truly differentiated 1P tracker that achieves a full 18%-36% pile count reduction per megawatt vs. other leading trackers, along with a high-density design, resulting in reduced labor and materials cost and greater energy output." said Patrick Cook, Chief Commercial Officer.
  • Shares are trading up 5.29% premarket

