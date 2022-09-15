Scienjoy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24, revenue of $75.6M

  • Scienjoy press release (NASDAQ:SJ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24.
  • Revenue of $75.6M (+28.0% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: The company expects its total net revenues to be in the range of RMB 400 million to RMB 428 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total paying users increased by 3.9% to 268,772 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 258,799 in the same period of 2021.
  • Total number of active broadcasters was 47,990 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 70,651 in the same period of 2021.
