Humana gains after raising 2022 guidance ahead of investor day

Sep. 15, 2022 8:03 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Humana Waterside Building - Louisville, Kentucky

Thomas Kelley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Health insurer Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) added ~5% pre-market Thursday after the company revised its full-year 2022 guidance higher, ahead of its investor day, citing favorable trends in medical costs and the absence of COVID-related headwinds.

For 2022, HUM projects ~$23.08 of earnings per share on a reported basis and ~$25.00 adj. EPS, up from the previous guidance of ~$20.30 and ~$24.75, respectively.

The company attributed the decision to update adj. EPS guidance to lower-than-expected medical cost trends in its Medicare Advantage and Medicaid businesses and lack of COVID headwinds to date.

Noting that it will no longer add a separate item to reflect the COVID impact on full-year guidance, HUM has decided to remove the remaining $0.50 COVID headwind implied in its previous guidance for adj. EPS.

For 2025, the company projects its mid-term adj. EPS per diluted common share to reach $37.00, which indicates a 14% CAGR over the company’s new adj. EPS for 2022. HUM expects to meet or exceed that EPS growth forecast in 2026 and beyond.

The consensus for HUM shows $24.85 and $35.99 earnings per share for the company in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

