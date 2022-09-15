MINISO says Blue Orca short seller report not substantiated

Sep. 15, 2022 8:04 AM ETMINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Exterior of Miniso flagship store with people in Wuhan China

Julien Viry/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) said that the allegations made against the lifestyle products company in a July short seller report by the firm Blue Orca Capital were not substantiated.
  • The company had formed an independent committee, consisting of independent directors Xu Lili, Zhu Yonghua and Wang Yongping, to oversee an investigation relating to the allegations.
  • The investigation is now substantially complete, the company said.
  • The short seller report contained allegations regarding MNSO's franchise business model and land deals involving the chairman.
  • Source: Press Release

