MINISO says Blue Orca short seller report not substantiated

- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) said that the allegations made against the lifestyle products company in a July short seller report by the firm Blue Orca Capital were not substantiated.
- The company had formed an independent committee, consisting of independent directors Xu Lili, Zhu Yonghua and Wang Yongping, to oversee an investigation relating to the allegations.
- The investigation is now substantially complete, the company said.
- The short seller report contained allegations regarding MNSO's franchise business model and land deals involving the chairman.
