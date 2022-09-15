Bristol Myers Opdivo shows survival benefit as adjuvant therapy for skin cancer in trial
Sep. 15, 2022 8:10 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said Opdivo as an adjuvant therapy met the main goal of a phase 3 trial called CheckMate -76K in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
- Opdivo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in the trial's main goal of recurrence-free survival ((RFS - length of time after primary therapy that a patient survives without any signs of cancer), compared to placebo at an interim analysis, the company said in a Sept. 15 press release.
- No new safety signals were seen, according to the company.
- The trial's secondary goals included overall survival, distant metastases-free survival, progression-free survival on next-line therapy (PFS2) and safety objectives.
- "Treating with Opdivo in earlier stages of cancer, when the immune system may be more responsive, has the potential to help prevent recurrence – a critical goal of improving patient outcomes," said Gina Fusaro, development program lead, melanoma, Bristol Myers.
- Bristol Myers noted that it will complete a full evaluation of the study and would share the data at an upcoming medical conference and with health authorities.
