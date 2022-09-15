Eurozone trade deficit widened to €34B in July due to surging costs of imported energy
Sep. 15, 2022 8:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Euro Area recorded a trade deficit of €34B in July of 2022, the second-largest on record, due to surging costs of imported energy, official data revealed on Thursday.
- The figure grew from a €25.4B gap in June, while it deteriorated from a trade surplus of €20.7B in July 2021, according to the EU's statistical office Eurostat.
- The 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a trade gap for the ninth month in a row, with all-time high seen in April with €34.2B.
In January-July, euro area recorded a trade deficit of €177.4B, compared with a surplus of €121.3B last year.
