Bread Financial August delinquency rate, net charge offs rise M/M, Y/Y

Sep. 15, 2022 8:11 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Large pile of old credit cards

cunfek/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) said Thursday its credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates for August rose from a month ago as well a from the year-ago period.
  • The delinquency rate climbed to 5.3% from 4.8% in July and 3.6% a year before.
  • Its net charge-off rate also came in at 5.3%, up from 4.5% in the prior month and 4.0% in August 2021.
  • Credit card and other loans stood at $18.02B as of August 31, compared with $17.9B at the end of July and $15.55B a year ago.
  • Shares of BFH, meanwhile, rose 3.6% in premarket trading.
  • Previously, (Aug. 15) Bread Financial July delinquency rate expanded Y/Y.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.