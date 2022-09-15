Bread Financial August delinquency rate, net charge offs rise M/M, Y/Y
Sep. 15, 2022 8:11 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) said Thursday its credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates for August rose from a month ago as well a from the year-ago period.
- The delinquency rate climbed to 5.3% from 4.8% in July and 3.6% a year before.
- Its net charge-off rate also came in at 5.3%, up from 4.5% in the prior month and 4.0% in August 2021.
- Credit card and other loans stood at $18.02B as of August 31, compared with $17.9B at the end of July and $15.55B a year ago.
- Shares of BFH, meanwhile, rose 3.6% in premarket trading.
- Previously, (Aug. 15) Bread Financial July delinquency rate expanded Y/Y.
Comments