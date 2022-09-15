JP Morgan downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio ahead of earnings

Sep. 15, 2022

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan Andrea Teixeira, as she anticipates disappointing full-year guidance for 2023.

She clarified that while the long-term prospects for the company are still promising, a near-term deceleration in luxury wine sales, a wealth effect negatively impacting its key customers, and adverse weather conditions in California as of late provide a bad setup into earnings. Teixeira said that the company’s relationship with TSG Consumer Partners “could keep a lid on shares.”

As such, Teixeira moved to Neutral from a prior Buy-equivalent rating and reduced her price target to $19 from $24. Shares declined 2.79% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Dig into the earnings expectations for Duckhorn on September 28.

