SS&C collaborates with Trumid to expand access to corporate bond market
Sep. 15, 2022 8:26 AM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) has announced a new collaboration with Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform.
- Under the agreement, SS&C clients managing U.S. and emerging market corporate bonds can access Trumid through Eze OMS.
- The collaboration expands SS&C Eze's existing suite of connected fixed income trading platforms to six, with three more in the pipeline.
- "We are committed to expanding our network of trading and connectivity partners and see Trumid, with its impressive growth in market share, as an important venue for our clients." said Adam De Rose, Director, Product Management, SS&C Eze.
