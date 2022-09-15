Enviva (NYSE:EVA) on Thursday was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James on a favorable European Union vote on biomass energy. The investment bank set a price target of $80 a share based on a multiple of 21 times its estimate for adjusted EBITDA in 2023.

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted that primary woody biomass, or wood sourced directly from forests, will continue to be used as fuel in accordance with the EU’s proposed rules on clean energy. It also set a cap based on the average annual amount burned in the past five years.

Enviva, which makes burnable pellets out of wood fiber, will gradually lessen its dependence on the European market in the next few years, according to Raymond James.

"Even in the hypothetical worst-case scenario of the EU deciding to ban primary biomass at some point in the future, by 2025 it would have only a mild effect on Enviva’s financials," Pavel Molchanov, analyst at Raymond James, said in the Sept. 15 report.

Enviva slipped 1.6% to $70.10 a share by 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday. The shares have declined -4.9% this year, compared with an -18% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Raymond James - Estimate of Non-GAAP EPS for Enviva (EVA), Sept. 15 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2022E -$0.10A -0.$26A $0.15 $0.68 2023E -$0.12 $0.20 $0.44 $0.70

Seeking Alpha columnist Daniel Thurecht has a Sell rating on Enviva (EVA) on concerns about its dividend.