Adobe Non-GAAP EPS of $3.40 beats by $0.06, revenue of $4.43B misses by $10M
Sep. 15, 2022
- Adobe press release (NASDAQ:ADBE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.40 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $4.43B (+12.4% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Digital Media segment revenue was $3.23 billion, which represents 13 percent year-over-year growth or 16 percent in constant currency. Creative revenue grew to $2.63 billion, representing 11 percent year-over-year growth or 14 percent in constant currency. Document Cloud revenue was $607 million, representing 23 percent year-over-year growth or 25 percent in constant currency.
- Net New Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $449 million, exiting the quarter with Digital Media ARR of $13.40 billion. Creative ARR grew to $11.15 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $2.25 billion.
- Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.12 billion, representing 14 percent year-over-year growth or 15 percent in constant currency. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $981 million, representing 14 percent year-over-year growth or 15 percent in constant currency.
- Cash flows from operations were $1.70 billion.
- Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) exiting the quarter were $14.11 billion.
- Adobe repurchased approximately 5.1 million shares during the quarter.
- Q4 Guidance: Total revenue $4.52B vs. $4.60B consensus, Non-GAAP EPS $3.50 vs. $3.47 consensus.
- Shares -8.81% PM.
