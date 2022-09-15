Zoetis cleared to acquire Jurox in Australia subject to divestiture
Sep. 15, 2022 8:35 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The Australian anti-trust watchdog said Thursday that it would not oppose U.S. animal health company Zoetis’ (NYSE:ZTS) plans to acquire the veterinary drug developer Jurox after ZTS agreed to divest Jurox’s intramammary product range.
- “Zoetis is a leader in the supply of intramammary products, and Jurox is a well-known competitor with a full range of established products,” Liza Carver, the head of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, noted.
- ZTS and Jurox are two of the leading suppliers of products used to address bacterial infections in the teats of dairy cows.
- An ACCC investigation has found that this market with few alternative suppliers has high barriers to entry.
- In response to these concerns, ZTS has pledged to sell Jurox’s intramammary product range to veterinary pharmaceutical company Avet following an agreement between the two companies. ACCC has approved Avet as the buyer of the business.
- In Aug. 2021, ZTS agreed to acquire Jurox in a transaction expected to close in H1 2022.
