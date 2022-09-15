Roche upgraded to outperform at Credit Suisse on growth, pricing power, and pipeline

Sep. 15, 2022 8:39 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Roche Headquarters

Rafael_Wiedenmeier

  • Credit Suisse has upgraded Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to outperform from neutral citing its underlying sales growth and EBITA growth CAGR.
  • The firm also raised its price target to SFr375 from SFr350 (~16% upside based on Wednesday's close on the SIX Swiss Exchange).
  • Analyst Matthew Weston said the pharma giant scored the highest among EU major pharmas based on Credit Suisse's PharmaValues 2023 analysis.
  • He noted Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) does particularly well in pricing power, net present value valuation, and its pipeline.
  • "We believe the key 'hidden' attraction of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is its 6.0% underlying sales growth and 9.5% underlying EBITA growth CAGR to 2027E," Weston wrote.
  • While Weston noted that many investors are concerned over the upcoming results of the company's Alzheimer's candidate gantenerumab readout in Q4, he said that the firm forecasts a 20% probability of an $8B peak for the drug and it accounts for just 1.8% of NPV and only 2.3% of core EBITA in 2027E.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) as a hold with high marks for profitability and revisions.

