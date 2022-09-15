Susquehanna initiates coverage on Bill.com with positive rating, $190 price target

Susquehanna initiated coverage on the software company Bill.com Holdings (BILL) with a positive rating and a price target of $190.

The agency said it likes the company's long-term prospects to expand its customer base (25% for FY23 and 19% for FY24), grow TPV and increase its take rate, considering the trend of virtual card adoption.

The company is estimated to see FY23 revenue growing by 54% Y/Y, vs. consensus of 51%.

The growth should be driven by the expansion in customer base and growth in the take rate (26% for FY23 and 23% for FY24).

The sell-side analysts give the stock a Buy rating on an average, with an average price target of $215.45.

Here is a look at the sell-side analyst ratings in the last 90 days:

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stock a Hold rating.