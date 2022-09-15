Susquehanna initiates coverage on Bill.com with positive rating, $190 price target

Sep. 15, 2022 8:37 AM ETBILLBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Client consulting with agent, reviewing an agreement about to sign

Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

Susquehanna initiated coverage on the software company Bill.com Holdings (BILL) with a positive rating and a price target of $190.

The agency said it likes the company's long-term prospects to expand its customer base (25% for FY23 and 19% for FY24), grow TPV and increase its take rate, considering the trend of virtual card adoption.

The company is estimated to see FY23 revenue growing by 54% Y/Y, vs. consensus of 51%.

The growth should be driven by the expansion in customer base and growth in the take rate (26% for FY23 and 23% for FY24).

The sell-side analysts give the stock a Buy rating on an average, with an average price target of $215.45.

Here is a look at the sell-side analyst ratings in the last 90 days:

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stock a Hold rating.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.