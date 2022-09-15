Marqeta climbs 1.5% on $100M stock buyback

Sep. 15, 2022 8:38 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQauthorized a share repurchase program of up to $100M common stock.
  • “The share repurchase program demonstrates the confidence our Board and management team have in the strength of our business and future growth prospects. We see a specific moment-in-time opportunity for us to execute a share buy-back program as we do not believe our current valuation reflects our performance or our long-term market opportunity. Our strong balance sheet with $1.7 billion in liquidity enables us to execute this program while continuing to invest in both organic and inorganic opportunities to grow the business.” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO.
  • Shares rise 1.53% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.