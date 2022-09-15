Marqeta climbs 1.5% on $100M stock buyback
Sep. 15, 2022 8:38 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100M common stock.
- “The share repurchase program demonstrates the confidence our Board and management team have in the strength of our business and future growth prospects. We see a specific moment-in-time opportunity for us to execute a share buy-back program as we do not believe our current valuation reflects our performance or our long-term market opportunity. Our strong balance sheet with $1.7 billion in liquidity enables us to execute this program while continuing to invest in both organic and inorganic opportunities to grow the business.” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO.
- Shares rise 1.53% pre-market.
