Sypris Solutions unit acquires rapid opening closure product line

Sep. 15, 2022 8:46 AM ETSypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) said Thursday its unit Sypris Technologies acquired intellectual property rights for rapid opening closure product line from Pipeline Engineering and Supply.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition provides Sypris Technologies with the exclusive right to use the IP to manufacture and sell ROC products to end users globally.
  • The unit will also have the capability to supply spare parts and provide field service for any installation that contains the ROC product line.
  • The acquisition expands the unit's presence in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

