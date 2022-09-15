Avalara holder plans to vote against $8.2B sale to Vista Equity
Sep. 15, 2022 8:47 AM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- An Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) holder said it plans to vote against a planned $8.2 billion sale of the tax-software company to private equity firm Vista Equity.
- Merrion Investment Management, which has been an investor in Avalara (AVLR) since October 2019, said that the price for Avalara "appears completely devoid of any control premium appropriate in this situation," according to a statement.
- The Merrion opposition comes after a Bloomberg report a week ago that another Avalara holder, Altair US, which has a 1% stake in Avalara (AVLR), is also against the sale and believes company would be better off as an standalone.
- Vista Equity agreed to pay $93.50/share in all cash-transaction for Avalara (AVLR) last month, which represented a 27% premium to Avalara's closing price on July 6, the last trading prior to media reports about a potential transaction.
Comments