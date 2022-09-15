1812 Brewing enters into LOI to purchase Brewery/Brew pub
Sep. 15, 2022 8:47 AM ET1812 Brewing Company Inc. (KEGS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 1812 BREWING (OTCPK:KEGS) has entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire the assets and business of a New York State regional Brewery and Brew pub.
- The terms, including the final purchase price and the release of the target’s name, are subject to mutually agreed upon non-disclosure agreements.
- “What I can say is both parties are excited about this potential transaction. Each would give the other new retail outlets to showcase the other’s products outside their own, respective market." Tom Scozzafava, Chairman and CEO of KEGS.
