Telos will aid cybersecurity compliance with IBM Security
Sep. 15, 2022
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) announce a collaboration with IBM Security as part of IBM’s Active Governance Services (or AGS) that allows enterprises to operationalize and automate activities and solve challenges in cybersecurity compliance and regulatory risks.
- “The number of global, national and local compliance requirements are increasing, which means enterprises now have massive amounts of security controls to implement, test and report on. Telos and IBM Security are excited to address this issue together by leveraging our combined and extensive expertise in IT risk management and compliance to create efficiency out of chaos and offer effective solutions to the audit fatigue issue.” said John B. Wood, Telos CEO and chairman.
