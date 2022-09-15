Telos will aid cybersecurity compliance with IBM Security

Sep. 15, 2022 8:49 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) announce a collaboration with IBM Security as part of IBM’s Active Governance Services (or AGS) that allows enterprises to operationalize and automate activities and solve challenges in cybersecurity compliance and regulatory risks.
  • “The number of global, national and local compliance requirements are increasing, which means enterprises now have massive amounts of security controls to implement, test and report on. Telos and IBM Security are excited to address this issue together by leveraging our combined and extensive expertise in IT risk management and compliance to create efficiency out of chaos and offer effective solutions to the audit fatigue issue.” said John B. Wood, Telos CEO and chairman.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.