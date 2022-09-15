Harte Hanks and FEVO announce expanding partnership

Sep. 15, 2022 8:51 AM ETHarte Hanks, Inc. (HHS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) and FEVO, a social-commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, announced a growing partnership today.
  • The partnership is designed to help FEVO maintain its fan-and client-first ethos, as FEVO builds upon its explosive growth from 2021.
  • The partnership expands Harte Hanks' prior successful work with FEVO to now allow Harte Hanks to serve as FEVO's exclusive CX partner.
  • "To enhance our customer experience as our consumer base continues to grow, we look forward to introducing Harte Hanks' services to FEVO partners in need." aid Betty Tran, FEVO CMO.

