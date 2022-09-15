Air Industries bags $5M contracts for Blackhawk chopper components, jet engine parts
Sep. 15, 2022 8:52 AM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)GEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Air Industries (NYSE:AIRI) said Thursday it secured two contracts with a combined value of $5M.
- AIRI's unit Air Industries Machining was awarded an ~$2.2M five-year long-term agreement to manufacture flight-critical assemblies for the Blackhawk helicopter.
- The new LTA extends till Dec. 31, 2027, replacing the existing LTA that expires at year-end.
- AIRI's unit Sterling Engineering received a new $2.8M order from General Electric (GE) for engine components to be used on the F404 jet engine.
- This engine, which powers frontline fighters and trainers, is being used in the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk advanced jet training aircraft.
