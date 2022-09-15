Despite long-term trepidation on department stores, Jefferies indicated Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Macy’s (M) provide ample opportunity for investors at present.

The market has already priced in lower earnings estimates amid macro pressures and expected spending decreases, equity analyst Ashley Helgans advised clients on Thursday. She said that while investors will need to remain selective, opportunities are available amid a somewhat indiscriminate downtrend for the sector.

Namely, Nordstrom (JWN) was highlighted as approaching an inflection point, motivating Helgans to upgrade the stock to “Buy” from a prior “Hold”.

“We recognize we could be early, but the higher income consumer base is a structural advantage during economic downturns and excess inventory in the industry could benefit Rack merch issues more than expected,” she wrote. “We believe self-help initiatives at the Rack provide JWN with additional tailwinds ahead in 2023 that its peers lack, and are encouraged with Rack's return to unit growth.”

Helgans assigned a $24 price target to the stock, up from a prior $21. Nordstrom (JWN) shares rose 2.45% prior to Thursday’s market open.

Similarly, Macy’s (M) was reiterated at a “Buy” rating, with Helgans “placing more emphasis on M's peer-leading inventory position” versus its peers. However, due to a softening macro environment that stands to curb spending among its key consumers, she cut her price target on shares to $23 from a prior $30. EPS forecasts for 2023 were also cut to $3.96 from a previous estimate of $4.35. Analyst consensus stands at $4.11, per SeekingAlpha data.

Finally, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded to “Hold” from “Buy” due to the expectation of continued sales deceleration.

“We'd like to see the sales trend and margins stabilize before becoming more constructive,” Helgans said. “The company’s MT strategy and Sephora transformation, which was unveiled almost 2 years ago, make sense, but the current environment could push out timelines.”

Alongside the downgrade, she trimmed her price target on the stock by 28%, to $29 from a prior $40. The 28% cut to the price target coincided with a 28% cut in 2023 EPS estimates to $3.19 from the former forecast of $4.46. Kohl’s (KSS) shares fell 1.08% in premarket trading.

