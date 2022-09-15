Desktop Health and Keystone Industries to deliver high-performance digital dentistry solutions
Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) announced a partnership to make a broad range of Keystone 3D printing dental resins available on Desktop Health’s Einstein printer, beginning with KeySplint Soft.
- Through this partnership, Desktop Health and Keystone will combine established resins with innovative print platforms to deliver the highest productivity, precision and performance 3D printing solutions to the dental market.
- “We are excited to work with Keystone Industries to make market-leading and trusted third-party resins available on our breakthrough Einstein 3D printer for dental clinicians and labs. We believe this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in the dental industry by bringing new levels of precision and productivity to advanced materials for a range of applications.” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO.
