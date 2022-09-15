GoTo selects Bandwidth as primary communications platform to power global growth
Sep. 15, 2022 9:04 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) expanded partnership with GoTo, the all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support.
- "GoTo's vision is to empower our customers to get work done anywhere, at any time, without disruption–and we trust Bandwidth to be a key part of achieving that vision. Bandwidth has the enterprise-grade capabilities and telecom expertise to grow with us as we expand into new geographies and scale with rising customer demand, while delivering on our goal of near 100 percent uptime performance." said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO.
- Stock trades -1.6% pre-market.
