HeartBeam surges 54% on U.S. patent for ECG patch monitor to detect heart attacks

Sep. 15, 2022 9:12 AM ETHeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Male nurse looking at vital signs monitor of a patient in intensive care unit

Luis Alvarez

  • HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT)  is trading 54% higher premarket after it received patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) patch monitor to detect acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia  by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. 
  • The company expects its ECG device to detect ACS diagnosis including myocardial infarction (heart attack) and angina.
  • The newly issued patent expands on the HeartBeam’s previously granted US patent for a 12-lead ECG patch monitor technology.
  • The patch patent follows HeartBeam’s already granted core patents for remote detection of heart attacks.
  • Stock has been down ~66% YTD.

