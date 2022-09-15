HeartBeam surges 54% on U.S. patent for ECG patch monitor to detect heart attacks
Sep. 15, 2022 9:12 AM ETHeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) is trading 54% higher premarket after it received patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) patch monitor to detect acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
- The company expects its ECG device to detect ACS diagnosis including myocardial infarction (heart attack) and angina.
- The newly issued patent expands on the HeartBeam’s previously granted US patent for a 12-lead ECG patch monitor technology.
- The patch patent follows HeartBeam’s already granted core patents for remote detection of heart attacks.
- Stock has been down ~66% YTD.
