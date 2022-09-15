Veritone team up with iconik to power media organizations’ Digital Content monetization capabilities
Sep. 15, 2022 9:15 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) has integrated Veritone Digital Media Hub, one of its content licensing technology applications, with iconik’s cloud-native media management platform.
- The strategic technology integration speeds the path from media creation to monetization.
- The combined power of Veritone Digital Media Hub and iconik, media organizations can now easily manage, share and license their content, while speeding the path from media creation to management to monetization.
- Complementing Veritone, iconik’s cloud-native SaaS media management solution allows users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video and enrich media with AI allowing higher searchability functionality.
