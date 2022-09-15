Philly Fed Outlook hits -9.9 in Sept., third negative reading in four months
Sep. 15, 2022 9:16 AM ETBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Philly Fed Business Outlook stood at -9.9 in September, returning to negative territory from 6.2 in August and marking its third negative reading in the past four months.
- The prices paid diffusion index dropped for the fifth consecutive month, falling 14 points to 29.8, its lowest reading since December 2020.
- The employment index declined 12.1 points to 24.1, while the index for new orders declined 13 points to -17.6, remaining negative for the fourth consecutive month.
- In addition, the current shipments index fell 16 points to 8.8, its lowest reading since May 2020, but the value remained positive from 24.8 in August.
- The future new orders index rose 14 points to 6.0 to mark its first positive reading since May, while the future shipments index rose from 12.0 to 20.6. The new orders index remained negative at -17.6, falling 13 points from August.
